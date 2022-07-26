Masturbating Man Had Pants At His Knees In Montclair Park: Police

A middle-aged man was caught masturbating in a Montclair park, authorities said.

A woman told police she saw the man sitting on a bench in Nishuane Park with his pants down to his knees playing with himself around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, Police Lt. Terence Turner said.

The woman described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 50 years old with a thin build, short black hair, wearing dark black or blue "work clothes" and a green reflective vest.

She added that there were no children or adults present on the playground.

