Massive Fire Displaces 15 Newark Residents

Firefighters in Newark knocked down a three-alarm fire early Saturday, March 18.

The blaze broke out around 7:05 a.m. at 851 South 19th St., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

A second alarm was called at 7:08 a.m. and a 3rd alarm called at 7:38 a.m. Two additional buildings were exposed at 853 S. 19th Street and 849 S. 19th Street.

No injuries were reported, however 15 adults and one child have been relocated.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.