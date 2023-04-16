Mass Shooting Kills 1, Wounds 3 In Newark

A mass shooting left one man dead and three other victims wounded on Saturday evening, April 15 in Newark.

A gunman opened fire on the 400 block of Leslie Street near Chancellor Avenue around 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

All four victims were rushed to University Hospital, where city resident Corey Beasley, 43, was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., Frage and Stephens said.

The three others survived and were being treated for their injuries.

Condolences for Beasley poured in on social media the following morning.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

