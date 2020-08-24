Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Maryland Man, 28, Fatally Shot In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Highland Avenue, Newark
Highland Avenue, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Maryland man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said.

Milan Madison, 28, was shot just after midnight at 69 Highland Ave., last Thursday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential. 

