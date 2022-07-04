Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating an Irvington man who is wanted for questioning in a shooting last month.

Haywood Covington, 29, has been wanted by police since Thursday, March 31. He owns a 2020 blue Ford Fusion, which was found with a bullet hole at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Sunset Avenue around 10 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Responding officers discovered five shell casings in the middle of the street, as well as a female gunshot victim, they said. Police later found the unoccupied and parked Ford Fusion, which contained heroin, they added.

Covington has been charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.

He is described as 6'3' and 195 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion, and is known to frequent the area of Sunset and Lindsley Avenues, according to police.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.