Man, Teen Wearing Ankle Monitor Arrested In Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Newark

A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old girl previously arrested last month in a Newark carjacking were charged in connection with last week's shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Newark.

The victim's 16-year-old sister and her 15-year-old friend had gotten into an argument on June 30 around 5:25 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The 15-year-old came into the house on the 400 block of Holiday Court at the Wynona Lipman Gardens Apartment Complex, with a man identified as Nazir Cruz, the director said.

Cruz fired a handgun at the victim, her mom, a 19-year-old sibling, a 16-year-old sibling, and a 15-year-old male visitor while inside, O'Hara said.

The 9-year-old girl was struck in her left calf and right foot, and rushed to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Cruz, who was arrested Saturday and faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, and burglary.

The 15-year-old female suspect was arrested near the scene on June 30, while wearing an electronic monitoring ankle-bracelet resulting from an arrest for her role in a June 7 carjacking in Newark.

She also faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, and burglary.

“The arrest of the 15-year-old girl wearing a monitoring bracelet highlights the need to ensure that young people immediately released after committing a violent crime must be actively monitored in partnership with law enforcement and provided support through social services,” O’Hara said.

“That’s why I’m thankful that Mayor Baraka established the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery—the first of its kind in the State—to work with law enforcement to fill this gap with a goal of preventing further acts of violence.

“Police can’t do this work alone," O'Hara continued.

"We need community partners. And the Mayor’s vision in creating the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery serves as a clearinghouse for community and social service partners citywide who are taking ownership for the community’s role in ensuring public safety."

