Man Pushing Shopping Cart On NJ Turnpike Struck, Killed By Multiple Vehicles

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A man was pushing a shopping cart on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday morning when he was struck and killed by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Troopers were called around 4:35 a.m. to the turnpike's southbound side at milepost 105.8 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The unidentified man was walking down the NSI road with a shopping cart when he was struck by a Lincoln Towncar, then by a Honda Civic and a Toyota 4Runner, Goez said.

It was not immediately clear which impact killed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two of the drivers were taken to an area hospital with injuries, Goez said.

The incident remains under investigation.

