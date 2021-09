A 65-year-old man died at a local hospital after he was pinned underneath a car pulling into a driveway overnight in Essex County, RLS Media reports.

The man was walking near 166 Pierson St., when the motorist was pulling in, the outlet says.

First responders worked to remove the victim from underneath the car. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Click here for more from RLS Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.