Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Killed By Train In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed after being struck by an NJ Transit train in Newark Sunday, officials said.
A man was killed after being struck by an NJ Transit train in Newark Sunday, officials said. Photo Credit: Jake D. Oster

A man was killed after being struck by an NJ Transit train in Newark Sunday, officials said.

The eastbound Raritan Valley Line train 5532 hit an adult male on the tracks near the Peddie Street bridge around 8:10 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

None of the 10 passengers or crew on board were injured, Smith said.

The train left Raritan around 7:15 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Newark Penn Station at 8:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.