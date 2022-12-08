Man Jailed For Assault, Robbery In Millburn Park: Report

A Newark man is behind bars after police say he and a teenager mugged a woman in a Millburn park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a report by NJ.com.

Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at Taylor Park just after 7:30 p.m. when Kazir Stokes, 20, and his 17-year-old companion pushed her to the ground, the report says.

They stole her purse and cell phone before fleeing the scene, but were discovered hiding behind a nearby car soon after, NJ.com says. Stokes was booked at Essex County jail, while the teen was charged with juvenile delinquency and taken to a youth facility, they added.

The victim suffered "significant" injuries to her face, police told the outlet. Stokes was charged with robbery and conspiracy, the outlet writes.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.