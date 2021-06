A man died in a crash on Route 1&9 Wednesday evening near Newark International Airport.

The single-car crash occurred just before 6 p.m. under the McClellan Street underpass, and the adult male driver was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The northbound express lanes were closed for investigation.

No further information was available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.