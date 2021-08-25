Man Dies In Newark Shooting

Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting in Newark Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard just before 9 p.m. found Michael Rutledge, 34, laying on the sidewalk, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:27 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.