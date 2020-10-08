Man Dead In Essex County Apartment Fire

An 85-year-old man died in a Bloomfield an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found Warren Froehlich inside of 14 Evelyn Pl., shortly after the fire broke out on the first floor of the multi-level building just before 7:30 a.m., reports and authorities said.

Froehlich was taken to Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, where he was pronounced dead just more than five hours later, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

