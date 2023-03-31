Man Convicted Of Killing Newark Boy

A 25-year-old Irvington man has been convicted of killing a Newark teen, authorities announced.

Leo Germain and three other suspect who have yet to be identified conspired to shoot and kill the 16-year-old boy inside of a Seymour Avenue apartment in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The victim was shot multiple times, including once in the head on June 10, 2021.

Following a two-day trial before the SuperiorCourt Judge Patrick Arre, the jury deliberated for a day before convicting Germain of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He will be sentenced by Arre on May 19. He faces up to life in New Jersey State Prison for the murder conviction.

