Man Climbs Over Counter In West Orange Subway Restaurant Robbery: Police

Cecilia Levine
Robert Klosky
Robert Klosky Photo Credit: West Orange NJ Police Facebook

A West Orange man has been charged with robbing a Subway restaurant earlier this month.

Robert Klosky went into the Main Street sandwich shop around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 17, demanding the worker open the register, as he climbed over the counter and removed cash, police said.

The victim believed that Klosky was armed, police said.

Detective Rakem Bell conducted an extensive investigation and charged Klosky, of West Orange, with second-degree robbery on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Klosky provided a full confession of the robbery during an interview, authorities said.

He was remanded to the Essex County Jail.

