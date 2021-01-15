Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: WINNERS: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $1.75M In Essex, Ocean Counties
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Attacks, Kills 45-Year-Old Wife In Their Newark Home, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Lasso Guaman
Jose Lasso Guaman Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Newark man is facing a first-degree murder charge after attacking and killing his 45-year-old wife in their Newark home, authorities said.

Maria Lasso was attacked by Jose Lasso Guaman at their Polk Street home on Jan. 14, and pronounced dead at the scene around 7:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Guaman has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

He was arrested Jan. 14 and remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.