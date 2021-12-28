Man, 21, Gunned Down Blocks Away From Irvington High School

A 21-year-old man was gunned down Monday in Irvington.

Khaleel Powell was shot and killed on the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue, and pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

The incident occurred approximately four blocks from Irvington High School.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

