A major crash closed all lanes of Route 280 in Essex County Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred on the westbound side near Exit 12 around 4 p.m.

An eyewitness told Daily Voice that the Essex County Prosecutor's Office was at the scene.

Major delays were being reported as of 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

