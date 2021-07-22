Long Island Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old Woman In Newark

A 32-year-old suspect from Long Island has been arrested in connection with this week's fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Newark, authorities said.

Wesley Jean-Marie, of Valley Stream, New York, has been charged in the shooting death of Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark, late Tuesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Cottle allegedly was shot at about 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South 10th Street, they said. She was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, they said.

Jean-Marie was charged with murder and several weapons offenses, they said. He was being held in New York awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Jean-Marie reportedly was apprehended without incident in Valley Stream.

Authorities did not release any more details including a possible motive in the fatal shooting.

Stephens thanked law enforcement in New York for their help.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.