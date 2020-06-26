Loaded Handgun Recovered, 3 Arrested After Driver Hits 4 Vehicles In Newark Carjacking

A loaded handgun was recovered and three people arrested in a Newark carjacking, authorities said.

A victim reporting a carjacking told police someone got into their black 2014 Chevrolet Suburban on the 300 block of South 18th Street, around 6:50 Thursday morning, Newark police said.

Officers near Madison Avenue and South 16th Street saw the carjacked vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled -- hitting two unoccupied, parked cars and two occupied, parked cars, police said.

The vehicle came to a stop at 18th Avenue and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, where police arrested Nashawn Green, 18, Lester Ingram, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all from Newark, according to police. A loaded handgun was also recovered.

Green, the driver, faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), unlawful possession of a weapon (vehicle), eluding and resisting arrest. Ingram is charged with taking a means of conveyance without the owner’s consent.

The teen is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine) and receiving stolen property.

