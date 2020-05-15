Linden Stabbing Victim Walks Into East Orange Hospital Bleeding, Dies

A Union County man who walked into a hospital with stab wounds early Friday morning died of his injuries, authorities said.

Quan Williams, 35, stabbed at South Orange and South Munn avenues in Newark, Essex County Prosecutors Office Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

He was pronounced dead at East Orange General Hospital at 2:17 a.m., Carter said.

Williams' death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, according to Carter.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 973-621-4586.

