Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden Stabbing Victim Walks Into East Orange Hospital Bleeding, Dies

Cecilia Levine
East Orange General Hospital
East Orange General Hospital Photo Credit: EOGH Facebook

A Union County man who walked into a hospital with stab wounds early Friday morning died of his injuries, authorities said.

Quan Williams, 35, stabbed at South Orange and South Munn avenues in Newark, Essex County Prosecutors Office Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

He was pronounced dead at East Orange General Hospital at 2:17 a.m., Carter said.

Williams' death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, according to Carter.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 973-621-4586.

