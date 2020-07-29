KNOW THIS CAR? Authorities Seek Suspect Vehicle In Newark Shooting

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a sedan involved in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooter was in a gray 2013 E-class Mercedes Benz with a panoramic sunroof during the incident that injured a man near the 500 block of Clinton Avenue around 4:45 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The victim walked into the 5th Precinct and was subsequently transported to University Hospital for treatment, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects involved in the shooting are asked to contact the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.