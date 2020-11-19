KNOW THEM? Police Seek Suspects Who Stole BMW Left Running In Newark

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects they say stole a BMW that was left running in Newark last week.

The owner of a 2017 white BMW X6 reported that it had been stolen after it was left running in the 700 block of Springfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The BMW was then seen near Springfield Ave. and South 20th Street and once again at the Lukoil Gas Station at 335 McCarter Highway, where a white or Hispanic man with long hair was driving with a second suspect who exited the rear passenger side of the vehicle, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ identities is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.