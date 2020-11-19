Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: NJ COVID-19 Scammer Pocketed $1.8M In Taxpayer-Funded Rescue Loans, Feds Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Police Seek Suspects Who Stole BMW Left Running In Newark

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects they say stole a BMW that was left running in Newark last week.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects they say stole a BMW that was left running in Newark last week. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects they say stole a BMW that was left running in Newark last week.

The owner of a 2017 white BMW X6 reported that it had been stolen after it was left running in the 700 block of Springfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The BMW was then seen near Springfield Ave. and South 20th Street and once again at the Lukoil Gas Station at 335 McCarter Highway, where a white or Hispanic man with long hair was driving with a second suspect who exited the rear passenger side of the vehicle, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ identities is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.