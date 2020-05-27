KNOW THEM? Police Seek Suspects Who Broke Into Vehicle In Newark, Stole Cash

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects who broke into a parked vehicle in Newark and stole cash.

Two suspects were seen on video surveillance cameras breaking into a vehicle parked in the area of Pacific Street and Walnut Street around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 22, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspects stole cash and personal items, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

