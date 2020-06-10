KNOW THEM? Police Seek Pair Wanted For Newark Assault Robbery

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a pair of robbery suspects.

The men struck a victim on the 200 block of Elm Street multiple times, then robbed him of his wallet around 9:05 p.m. Friday evening, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The wallet contained several debit and credit cards issued by Capital One, Investors and Santander, along with the victim's driver’s license and his social security card.

Anyone with information can call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at:www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

