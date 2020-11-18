KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Suspects In Newark Shootings, Armed Robberies

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a series of shootings and armed robberies earlier this week.

Police responding to a report of a robbery on Pacific Street located a victim who stated that he had been assaulted and held at gunpoint by two suspects who took his wallet and fled in a white Toyota 4 Runner around 4 p.m. Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Meanwhile, the same Toyota struck a vehicle near North 5th Street and Third Avenue about 40 minutes later and shot at the driver who had tried to follow them near Abington Avenue and Fourth Street, Ambrose said.

Later that evening, two men were targeted when they witnessed the suspects robbing and assaulting a man in the 400 block of North 5th Street.

The suspects chased the men, who reported hearing gunshots as they drove away on North 7th Street, Ambrose said.

The first suspect — armed with a handgun — has a medium brown complexion with a beard and was wearing a black sweater during the incidents, Ambrose said.

The second suspect has a white complexion and was wearing a white sweatshirt with black pants, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.