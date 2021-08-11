KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Pair Of Newark Armed Carjacking Suspects

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Newark Wednesday evening.

The armed suspects — pictured above — carjacked a white 2016 Toyota Camry on the 100 block of South 9th Street around 7:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and dressed in all black clothing and a black face mask, O’Hara said.

The woman was also dressed in all black clothing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.