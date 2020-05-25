KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek Porch Pirates, Missing Man

Authorities in Newark are seeking a pair of men wanted in connection with a package theft, along with a man reported missing.

Lawrence Nesmith, 47, was last seen May 9 near 150 Bergen St., Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Nesmith is 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with a dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He also has poor vision in both eyes and a tattoo on his forearm covering a scar, Ambrose said.

Newark police are also seeking men caught on surveillance tapes stealing a package from the porch at 296 New York Ave., last Tuesday, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about the suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪1-877-NWK-TIPS‬ (‪1-877-695-8477‬). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

