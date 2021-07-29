KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek Individuals Wanted In Shooting Investigation

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a shooting investigation.

A man was shot near Court Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. on July 11 during an argument with the pair pictured above, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man and woman both fled in a late model blue Chrysler Sebring. The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

The female is described as 5’4” tall and 120 pounds, with a light complexion. She was wearing blue shorts and a blonde wig.

The male is described as 5’11 tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing white pants with black markings and a white t-shirt with black markings.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about these individuals to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

