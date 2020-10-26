KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek Armed Carjacking Suspects

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a pair of men wanted in an armed carjacking.

The first suspect approached the victim near 17th Avenue and S. 17th Street and pointed a handgun at him, Saturday, Oct. 24, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The second suspect approached the driver’s side and removed the victim from the car, then both suspects got in the car and drove away, Ambrose said.

The first suspect, known as Jamaal M., is described as a male with a medium brown complexion and a medium build, dark hair with short box braids, approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 to 210 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, dark pants and tan shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male with a medium brown complexion and a slim build, and around the same height, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood with a logo on the front, black jogger pants with white stripes on the side, and black sneakers with a white reflector on the shoelace area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1- 877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

