Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
KNOW HIM? Shoplifter Stole $200 In Razor Blades From Bloomfield Walgreens, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Police say this man stole razor blades from Walgreens in Bloomfield.
Police say this man stole razor blades from Walgreens in Bloomfield. Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars in razors from a Bloomfield Walgreens.

Officers responded to the store at 77 Bloomfield Ave., on Oct. 22, where a manager saw a while man wearing a red hat and white and red pants enter the store, Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

The man hid numerous razor blades valued at $200 and left without paying, DeMaio said. 

The incident is under investigation. 

