KNOW HIM? Shoplifter Stole $200 In Razor Blades From Bloomfield Walgreens, Police Say

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars in razors from a Bloomfield Walgreens.

Officers responded to the store at 77 Bloomfield Ave., on Oct. 22, where a manager saw a while man wearing a red hat and white and red pants enter the store, Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

The man hid numerous razor blades valued at $200 and left without paying, DeMaio said.

The incident is under investigation.

