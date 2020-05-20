KNOW HIM? Police Seek Suspect Who Threatened Lives Of Newark Grocery Store Workers

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of threatening the lives of workers at a Newark grocery store who refused to let him enter without a mask.

Police responded to Brother Grocery Deli, located at 954 18th Ave., on a report of a man making terroristic threats around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect, pictured above, became “irate” when he was told that he could not enter the store without a mask, authorities said.

The suspect then threatened the lives of workers before fleeing eastbound on 18th Avenue, then north onto West End Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

