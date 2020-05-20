Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: ‘Apples To Apples’: Murphy Administration Reduces Number Of COVID-19 Deaths By 1,400
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek Suspect Who Threatened Lives Of Newark Grocery Store Workers

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say threatened the lives of workers at a Newark grocery store.
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say threatened the lives of workers at a Newark grocery store. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of threatening the lives of workers at a Newark grocery store who refused to let him enter without a mask.

Police responded to Brother Grocery Deli, located at 954 18th Ave., on a report of a man making terroristic threats around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect, pictured above, became “irate” when he was told that he could not enter the store without a mask, authorities said.

The suspect then threatened the lives of workers before fleeing eastbound on 18th Avenue, then north onto West End Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.