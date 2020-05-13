KNOW HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Newark Commercial Van Theft

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a work van belonging to an electric company.

The van was first reported missing from a worksite at Miller Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on May 11 around 12 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage next to the van and is wanted for questioning, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

