Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

KNOW HIM? Police Seek Man Who Whacked Woman With Stick Causing Foot Fracture

Valerie Musson
A man, pictured above, hit a victim with a stick on the 100 block of Freeman Street on June 2, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say hit a woman with a stick so hard he broke her foot.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Freeman Street on June 2, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

