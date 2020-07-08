Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Police Seek Man Who Shot Newark Restaurant Worker

Valerie Musson
A man shot a worker at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say shot a restaurant worker in Newark Wednesday night.

A man shot a worker at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man then exited the restaurant and ran north on Bergen Street, Ambrose said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Ambrose said.  

The suspect, pictured above, was wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and red sneakers and had a gray and black checkered backpack during the incident, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

