Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Armed Wayne Man Who Terrorized Couple At Delaware Water Gap Headed To Federal Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For New Person Of Interest In 2017 Murder Of 25-Year-Old Newark Man

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a new person of interest in connection to the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Eric Jones of Newark. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a new person of interest in connection to the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Eric Jones of Newark.

Jones was shot in the front entrance of the Grace West Manor Affordable Senior Living apartment building on the 300 block of Irvine Turner Blvd. in Newark just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said Wednesday.

Jones was taken to Rutgers University Hospital where he later died, Stephens said.

The man pictured above was in the area of the shooting at the time and is wanted for questioning, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.