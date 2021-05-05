KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For New Person Of Interest In 2017 Murder Of 25-Year-Old Newark Man

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a new person of interest in connection to the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Eric Jones of Newark.

Jones was shot in the front entrance of the Grace West Manor Affordable Senior Living apartment building on the 300 block of Irvine Turner Blvd. in Newark just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said Wednesday.

Jones was taken to Rutgers University Hospital where he later died, Stephens said.

The man pictured above was in the area of the shooting at the time and is wanted for questioning, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

