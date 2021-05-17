Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Who Stole TV From Local Home

Cecilia Levine
Newark burglary suspect
Newark burglary suspect Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say stole a TV from a local home over the weekend.

A resident on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue told police her TV was by the front door and the suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, was walking in front of her home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, who is 5’11’’ to 6’2’’ and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. 

He has a short grey Afro hairstyle, a grey beard, and he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and gold and black sneakers.

While detectives investigate this incident and seek the public’s help with identifying this suspect, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

