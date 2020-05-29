KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Who Stole Cash From Victim Using ATM

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole cash from a victim who was using an ATM.

A man stole cash from a victim who had just used the ATM at Wells Fargo, (765 Broad St.) around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect, pictured above, fled north on Broad Street, then west on Bank Street, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

