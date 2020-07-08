KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Who Aimed Gun At Family Dollar Worker

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say aimed a gun at a worker at Family Dollar on Thursday night.

A man pointed a handgun at a worker at Family Dollar Store on the 800 block of North 6th Street around 6:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man — who had previously acted hostile toward the store’s employees — left the store and ran toward Bloomfield, Ambrose said.

The man, pictured above, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a thin build, a medium brown complexion, a tattoo over his right eye and a gash over his left eye, authorities said.

He was wearing a black jacket, shoes and denim jeans during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

