KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Wanted For Speeding Away During Traffic Stop

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver who they say drove away from police during a traffic stop.

Police officers spotted a motorist driving with an expired temporary license plate in a 2003 Honda Civic on South Street around 12:40 a.m. March 19, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The officers pulled over the vehicle at Orchard and Thomas Street and asked the driver for his registration and license.

Instead of handing it to the officers, the driver took off and fled on Thomas Street toward McCarter Highway, O'Hara said.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

