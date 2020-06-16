KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Accused Of Theft, Credit Card Fraud

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a home in Newark and fraudulently used a credit card.

A man stole a wallet containing credit cards as well as an iPad and Apple Watch from a home on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday, April 27, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect was later captured on surveillance footage using one of the stolen credit cards, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

