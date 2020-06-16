Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Fed Pen Awaits Newark Ex-Con With Weapons History Who Had Different Guns In Separate Incidents
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Accused Of Theft, Credit Card Fraud

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A man stole a wallet containing credit cards as well as an iPad and Apple Watch from a home on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday, April 27, authorities said.
A man stole a wallet containing credit cards as well as an iPad and Apple Watch from a home on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday, April 27, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a home in Newark and fraudulently used a credit card.

A man stole a wallet containing credit cards as well as an iPad and Apple Watch from a home on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday, April 27, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The suspect was later captured on surveillance footage using one of the stolen credit cards, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.