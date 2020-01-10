KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek ID For Burglary Suspect

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

The man was captured on surveillance video breaking into a black, 2003 Toyota 4Runner around 5 a.m. on Ann Street, on Sept. 21, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Once inside the vehicle, the man took a wallet and made several purchases with the victim’s credit card at a food market, on the 500 block of Ferry Street, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

