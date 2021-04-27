KNOW HIM? Newark PD Seeks ID Of Shooting Suspect

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting.

A resident told police he found his parked vehicle on the 600 block of Summer Avenue to find it had several bullet holes and a shattered window around 9:20 p.m. April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help with identifying this suspect, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

