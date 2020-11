Police in Bloomfield are seeking a man they say ransacked several vehicles and stole several items from them.

The vehicle owners had parked their cars on Warren Street between Oct. 26 and 27, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

When they woke up, their cars had been ransacked. The thief took spare change registration cards and insurance cards. This incident is under investigation.

