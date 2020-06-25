KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Newark Robbery Suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a victim of cash and personal property in Newark.

The victim was robbed while walking in the area of Oriental Street near Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

During the incident, the suspect was with two other males who may be juveniles, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

