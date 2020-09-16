Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Breaking News: NJ, NY, Feds Shut Down Sham Charity Operation That Scammed Donors Out Of Tens Of Millions
KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Help Identifying Man Whose Body Was Pulled From Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The preliminary investigation indicates the man's name may be Reyno Vasquez Ramirez and that he is originally from Guatemala.
The preliminary investigation indicates the man's name may be Reyno Vasquez Ramirez and that he is originally from Guatemala. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man whose body was found in the Passaic River last month.

Belleville police found the unresponsive man possibly in his 30s floating in the river around 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The man was pulled onto the embankment by the North Arlington Fire rescue with help from North Arlington firefighters, and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m., Stephens said.

Since then, attempts to positively identify the man or locate next of kin have been unsuccessful, authorities said.

At the time of death, the man was wearing a blue shirt, black slacks and brown boots. The preliminary investigation indicates his name may be Reyno Vasquez Ramirez and that he is originally from Guatemala. Efforts to confirm that information, have produced no results so far.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the decedent is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

