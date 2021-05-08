KNOW HER? Newark Police Seek Woman Wanted In Armed iPhone Robbery, Man In Custody

A man who robbed a store employee of an iPhone 12 Pro Max at gunpoint for a female friend was in police custody while the woman remained at large, Newark police said Thursday.

The man agreed to meet a woman at a store on the 100 block of Halsey Street while she bought the phone around 6:15 p.m. June 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The woman called another man, who arrived and robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking his wallet and other personal belongings, authorities said.

The victim struggled with the male suspect before another suspect arrived at the scene, pointing a handgun at the victim, O'Hara said.

One suspect, Azmar Singleton, 21, of Orange, was arrested on July 8 and charged with robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

While police continue to actively investigate this incident, we seek the public’s help in identifying the female suspect pictured above.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

