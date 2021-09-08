Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: HEROES: Good Samaritans, Police Rescue Driver Whose SUV Plunged Into Passaic River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info In Deadly East Orange Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
100 block of North Munn Avenue
100 block of North Munn Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting overnight Monday in East Orange, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 100 block of North Munn Avenue just after midnight found 35-year-old Prince Sweeney, of East Orange, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:27 am., authorities said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.