KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info In Deadly East Orange Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting overnight Monday in East Orange, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 100 block of North Munn Avenue just after midnight found 35-year-old Prince Sweeney, of East Orange, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:27 am., authorities said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

