A male leapt to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts dial 9-8-8 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.