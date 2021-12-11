Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Drugged Driver Takes Plea In Route 23 Gas Station Crash That Killed Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jashyah Moore's NJ Mom Arrested For Abuse, Kids Removed By DCF: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jamie Moore, 39, was charged with neglect and abuse a day after her missing 14-year-old daughter was found in New York City.
Jamie Moore, 39, was charged with neglect and abuse a day after her missing 14-year-old daughter was found in New York City. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

The mom of New Jersey teen Jashyah Moore who was found after several weeks missing has been charged with abuse and neglect, authorities said.

Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, had previously been pleading with the public to help find her daughter, Jashyah, 14, who went missing Oct. 14.

The teen girl was found in New York City on Thursday. On Friday, her mom was charged with two counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 

The endangering charges include allegations of physical abuse and also neglect, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Moore was arrested Friday morning by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the East Orange Police Department.

She was lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing (CJP) Court.

Moore's daughter and 3-year-old son have been removed from her custody by the NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.